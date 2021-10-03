NHL reaches out to Lehner after social media accusations

The NHL has reached out to Robin Lehner to set up an interview after the goaltender made several accusations on social media. Lehner in a series of tweets Saturday said teams give players sedatives and anxiety pills without a doctor’s consent and referenced the Philadelphia Flyers and coach Alain Vigneault. He also accused the Buffalo Sabres of mismanaging an ankle injury when he played for them. Lehner claimed to have proof and tweeted at the league and Players’ Association that they know how to reach him. The 30-year-old Swede who plays for Vegas said the Golden Knights do not give players those drugs without doctor’s orders.