7 passengers on derailed train sue Amtrak, BNSF Railway

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — An Illinois law firm has filed lawsuits against Amtrak and BNSF Railway on behalf of seven passengers who were on an Amtrak train that derailed in Montana last month, killing three people and injuring dozens of others. Clifford Law Offices sued Monday in federal court in Illinois on behalf of a Massachusetts couple, a Pennsylvania couple, an Indiana couple and a Montana man. The lawsuits allege negligence against Amtrak and BNSF Railway in failing to prevent the derailment. The lawsuits also challenge a mandatory arbitration agreement Amtrak instituted in 2019 that would prevent claims from going to trial. Amtrak and BNSF have declined to comment on pending litigation.