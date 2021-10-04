Billie Eilish becomes youngest star to headline Glastonbury

LONDON (AP) — Nineteen-year-old pop singer Billie Eilish has broken numerous records in her short career. Now she will become the Glastonbury Festival’s youngest-ever solo headliner when she takes the stage at the 2022 event. Eilish teased the news Sunday on Instagram, posing herself wearing a Glastonbury hoodie in a photo captioned “2022.” The festival’s organizers confirmed Monday that the American singer will perform on June 24. Organizer Emily Eavis said it felt “like the perfect way for us to return.” The festival was supposed celebrate its 50th anniversary last year, but it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year it hosted a five-hour livestream event featuring Coldplay and Damon Albarn, among others.