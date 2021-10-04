Binghamton Black Bears to give away free season tickets

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Black Bears are giving away free season tickets to youth hockey players in hopes of growing the game in the Southern Tier.

Players with the Southern Tier Hockey Association, Ice House Hawks, and the Binghamton Blizzard will receive free season tickets.

“We really want to make an impact on youth hockey in the area and this is a great way to start,” said Black Bears owner Andreas Johansson. “The Southern Tier Hockey Association, Ice House Hawks, and Binghamton Blizzard do amazing things to help grow the game and we hope this is the first of many ways we can help.”

The season opener is on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena and details on how youth players can redeem their tickets will be announced soon.