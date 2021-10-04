Climate protesters block 4 roads in London; 38 arrested

LONDON (AP) — Police arrested at least 38 more environmental protesters for causing more traffic misery in London during Monday’s morning rush hour after blocking a string of major routes. The protesters, who are pressuring the British government to insulate all homes within a decade, have for weeks blocked roads in and around the capital. The group, which is known as Insulate Britain, said around 50 people had blocked four sites in London, including the Blackwall Tunnel, one of the major routes across the River Thames in east London. Footage across social media shows motorists venting their frustration at the protesters for blocking their way to work or even to hospital.