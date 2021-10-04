Cloudy, unsettled week ahead

Tonight: Showers likely early. Chance of rain decreases with cloudy conditions and areas of fog. Low: 54-59

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

A cloudy and unsettled period is with us to start the week, and unfortunately, won't leave us for most of this week. Scattered showers and perhaps a thundershower are expected through evening and early overnight before the rain chances decrease. Lows range in the upper 50s to near 60.

More showers are possible Tuesday with highs in the 60s.