Death toll in Cyclone Shaheen now 5 as storm moves into Oman

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The death toll from Cyclone Shaheen has risen to five. Authorities in Oman said Monday they found the body of a man who disappeared when floodwaters swept him away from his vehicle. On Sunday as the storm made landfall, they said a child similarly drowned and two foreigners from Asia died in a landslide. In Iran, state television said rescuers found the body of one of five fishermen who went missing off Pasabandar. That’s a fishing village near the Islamic Republic’s border with Pakistan. Winds from Shaheen now gust up to 90 kph (55 mph) and continue to weaken.