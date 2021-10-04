Flash Flood Warning from MON 4:50 PM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Cortland County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern Cortland County in central New York…

* Until 800 PM EDT.

* At 450 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the

warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Cortland, Homer, Virgil, McGraw, Harford, Munsons Corners and

Cortland West.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED