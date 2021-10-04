Flood Advisory until MON 8:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

…FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT THIS EVENING

FOR NORTHWESTERN BROOME AND NORTHEASTERN TIOGA COUNTIES…

At 612 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that 0.5 to 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Richford and Center Lisle.

Additional rainfall amounts will be less than a quarter inch, but

response to the earlier heavy rain is ongoing. Dudley Creek in

particular will experience strong rises and possible minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&