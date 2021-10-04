How nursing students are preparing to enter the workforce amid a shortage

(WBNG) -- Right now, there's a critical need for nurses across the United States. According to the World Health organization, the current nurse shortage is expected to last through 2030.

At Binghamton University's Decker College of Nursing, Graduate Nursing Program Director Nicole Rouhana said interest and enrollment have increased since the start of the pandemic.

Last year, the nursing program admitted its largest class ever of both graduates and undergrads, and to accommodate the increase, the number of faculty members increased.

"We just felt that it was more important than ever to continue to move forward educating nurses," Rouhana said.

At SUNY Broome, the number of nursing students entering the program has remained stagnant according to SUNY Broome Assistant Professor of Nursing Wendi Hamm.

Nursing students in both the SUNY Broome and Binghamton University programs have began doing more simulations and computer generated work since the pandemic began, but the next generation of nurses are working harder than ever before.

"I think that most nursing students realize that there's a certain amount of risk with practicing medicine and practicing nursing," Hamm said. "They don't seem to be swayed by the pandemic."

However, there have still been challenges along the way for students with limited hands-on lessons. SUNY Broome Nursing student freshman, Josh Mizell said he's continuing to study hard and take advantage of every learning possibility.

"When I go to clinical, I basically just take advantage of any opportunity that I have to go see something new in the clinical experience," Mizell said.

Brooke Tracy, a senior nursing student at SUNY Broome said she's preparing to graduate amid the shortage and going where needed.

"I definitely plan to branch out and travel so I can hit wherever it's needed most," Tracy said.

Bother Mizell and Tracy said they're just happy to be back on campus and learning in-person again.