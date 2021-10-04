Jordan’s king denies impropriety in luxury home purchases

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s King Abdullah II has denied any impropriety in his purchase of luxury homes abroad. Abdullah said Monday he kept quiet about the transactions because of security concerns. He said no public funds were used. He was seeking to contain a budding scandal over reports of lavish spending at a time when his country is mired in recession and coping with soaring unemployment. The purchases reportedly worth more than $100 million became public Sunday in a report from the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. Abdullah’s popularity took a hit earlier this year when his half-brother accused the country’s leadership of corruption. Beyond possible domestic repercussions, the report threatened to affect Jordan’s critical relationship with the international community.