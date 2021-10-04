Michael Renzi, former ‘Sesame Street’ musical director, dies

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Michael Renzi has died after a career in which he served as musical director of “Sesame Street” and worked with the likes of Peggy Lee, Mel Tormé, Lena Horne and some of the other biggest names in jazz and pop. A funeral home says Renzi died Wednesday at age 80 at Newport Hospital in Rhode Island after a short illness. He was a composer, pianist or arranger on more than 100 recordings. Renzi directed the music on “Sesame Street” from 2000 until 2010. He was also a resident composer for the soap opera “All My Children.” He won seven Emmy Awards.