Residents could begin to receive warnings on their doors for refuse removal in Johnson city

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Residents in Johnson City could start receiving warnings as soon as Tuesday if they fail to meet refuse collection standards.

According to the Director of Public Services Joshua Holland, the Village is set to "strictly enforce" section code 236-3 also known as Disposal of Yard Waste Collection.

"There are lots of issues with people throwing garbage on the curb line and it not being in bags and not being in cans," Holland said. "Rodents go through it and people go through it and it just gets spread through the streets and it just looks terrible."

Holland said according to the code, cans cannot be larger than 32 gallons and there must be a lid on the can.

"If your garbage is not in a can with a lid, we're going to tag it and put a tag on your can or on your front door as a reminder 'hey this has to be done.' In a few weeks, we're going to start tagging it and fining people and not pick up the garbage," Holland said.

While this begins Tuesday, residents have reached out to 12 News and wrote on Facebook about garbagemen who have broken cans and cracked lids. This is something that Holland says he's been working on fixing.

"The garbage men have been instructed to take everything out of the can, dump them nicely, set them nicely back on the lawn with the lid either on top of the can or next to it on the lawn," he said.

There is a solution, however, in case a can or lid is broken.

"If it was a ten-year-old can that already had cracks on the side then it will probably be on the owner. If it's something that's negligence by one of my employees then the village will probably take care of it," Holland said.

Other rules when it comes to refuse collection can be found by visiting the Village of Johnson City's Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation Monday that establishes a statewide restaurant meals program as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.