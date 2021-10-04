Scarecrow contest at Otsiningo Park is underway, vote for your favorite

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The 6th Annual Scarecrow Contest & Display in Otsiningo Park officially began Monday.

More than 40 businesses, organizations and individuals set up their displays over the weekend. You can vote for your favorite one. Voting will be held at the park but you can also vote by going to this link.

The voting period will be held from Oct. 4 to Oct. 24. The top five entries will win a prize and will be announced on Oct. 29.