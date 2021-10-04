Sentence reduced for truck driver in triple-fatal crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A judge has reduced the sentence of a Mississippi truck driver convicted in an alcohol-related crash on a Pennsylvania interstate three years ago that killed three people, including a toddler. A Dauphin County judge originally sentenced 32-year-old Jack Satterfield to 28½ to 78 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to multiple charges including vehicular homicide while driving under the influence in the October 2018 crash on Interstate 83 in Lower Paxton Township. PennLive.com reports that Judge Deborah Curcillo on Monday reluctantly imposed a new term of 27 to 54 years after the state Supreme Court ruled that the sentence needed to be trimmed.