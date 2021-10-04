William Shatner will fly to space aboard Blue Origin rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Captain Kirk is rocketing into space: “Star Trek” actor William Shatner plans to blast off from West Texas next week. Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that Shatner will join the Oct. 12 flight with three others. It will be the company’s second crew flight. Bezos — a huge Star Trek fan — was on the debut crew in July. At age 90, Shatner will become the oldest person in space. He’d also be the first actor in space if the Russians weren’t launching an actress and a film director Tuesday to the International Space Station. Shatner’s up-and-down space hop will last just 10 minutes and reach no higher than about 66 miles.