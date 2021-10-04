Pennsylvania AG reschedules pipeline probe announcement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s attorney general abruptly postponed a news conference at which he was apparently poised to announce criminal charges against the developer of the troubled Mariner East pipeline project. The news conference was later rescheduled for Tuesday morning. It’s unclear what caused the delay. Attorney General Josh Shapiro had first planned to hold the event Monday at Marsh Creek State Park in Downingtown, where Sunoco Pipeline LP spilled more than 8,000 gallons of drilling fluid last year. The spill happened during construction of the Mariner East 2 pipeline. Shapiro’s office says it received “new information” on Monday morning, forcing a postponement.