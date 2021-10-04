The importance of breast cancer screenings; How the Broome County Health Department can help

(WBNG) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Broome County Health Department is urging women and men to get a mammogram.

Women aged 40 and older without health insurance can be screened with the help of the New York State Cancer Screening Program. The program helps to pay for annual mammograms, clinical breast exams and diagnostic follow ups in necessary.

Southern Tier Cancer Services Program Coordinator Carrie Horton said being screened helps to catch breast cancer early on.

"What happens is the women who don't have health insurance are kind of stuck and think there's no other option," Horton said. "But the cancer services program will pay for these screenings for them."

The program covers women 40 and older, but also assists men and younger women if they have a family history of breast cancer.

For more information on the New York State Cancer Screening Program, call 607-778-3900.