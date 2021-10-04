Thousands of residents came out for ‘4 County Farm Trail’

(WBNG) -- Thousands of residents around the Southern Tier came out for the annual 4-County Farm Trail Guide on this weekend.

There were 19 farms that took part in the event across Broome, Tioga, Chenango and Cortland counties.

Some of the farms have attractions that residents can be a part of like hayrides, corn mazes, and much more.

Iron Kettle Farm in Tioga County has held events in October since 1969 and while there are attractions that cost money, there are also some things to do that are free.

"It's something that we've never charged for, we always wanted to have something that the community could come do at no charge and have some family fun without spending money and doing other things," owner Jennifer Jennison said.

Iron Kettle farm will also be open every day of October even if it's raining.

"[Saturday] was a beautiful sunny fall day and we were hopping here. If you're not big on crowds and you're coming on the weekend if it's a rainy forecast it's a good day to come because there were nowhere near as many people here today [Sunday] as there were yesterday," Jennison said.

For more information about Iron Kettle Farm or any of the other farms that took part, you can go to this link.