Trump faces deadline for questioning in defamation suit

1:35 pm National News from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A court has set a Dec. 23 deadline for former President Donald Trump to undergo questioning in a former “Apprentice” contestant’s defamation lawsuit over what he said in denying her sexual assault allegations. Lawyers for Summer Zervos and Trump discussed the case during a Manhattan court teleconference Monday. Zervos appeared on “The Apprentice” in 2006. She went public a decade later with claims that he subjected her to unwanted kissing and groping in 2007. He denied it and retweeted a message that called her claims “a hoax.” The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted, unless they come forward publicly as Zervos has.

Associated Press

