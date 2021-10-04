UK military begins fuel delivery amid driver shortage

LONDON (AP) — British military personnel have begun delivering fuel to gas stations after a shortage of truck drivers disrupted supplies for more than a week. The crisis has led to long lines at the pumps as anxious drivers scrambled to fill their tanks. The government said about 200 service personnel were deployed Monday to boost deliveries after undergoing training at commercial fuel depots last week. The U.K. is short tens of thousands of truckers. That’s because of a confluence of factors including the coronavirus pandemic, an aging workforce and an exodus of foreign workers following Britain’s departure from the European Union. The problem has contributed to empty supermarket shelves and shuttered gas pumps.