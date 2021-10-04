US resumes Afghan refugee flights after measles shots

WASHINGTON (AP) — Afghan refugees will soon be arriving in the U.S. after a massive campaign to vaccinate them against measles. A small outbreak had led to a three-week pause in evacuations. Officials said Monday that vaccinations have been administered to about 49,000 people at staging areas in Europe and the Middle East, as well as to those who were already in the United States. The detection of 24 cases of measles among the evacuees put the refugee resettlement effort on hold, stranding about 15,000 people in overseas transit points. They will now be able to come to the U.S., many joining fellow Afghans staying temporarily at American military bases.