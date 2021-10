AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.05” 30% High 66 (64-70) Wind SE becoming NE 3-8 mph

The low that gave us the rain yesterday has moved into coastal New England. The front associated with this low has sagged into PA and the Delmarva. With this, we will get a lot of dry time, but there will be a couple showers. Mostly cloudy with fog tonight.