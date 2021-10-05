$699.8M Powerball jackpot won, ticket sold in California

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — After 40 drawings without a big Powerball winner, a single ticket sold in California matched all six numbers and was the lucky winner of the nearly $700 million jackpot prize. The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 12, 22, 54, 66 and 69. The Powerball was 15. The Powerball jackpot climbed to $699.8 million, making it the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history. The California Lottery’s Twitter account says the winning ticket was sold in Morro Bay, located along the state’s central coast. The winner will be able to choose between the annuity option paid over 29 years or the cash option of $496 million. Both prize options are subject to taxes.