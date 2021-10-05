Biden eager to get out of DC, push benefits of spending plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is shifting strategy to sell his ambitious social spending plan by getting out of Washington and courting Democrats who have complained they felt left out of the process. With his legislative agenda in jeopardy in Congress, Biden on Tuesday will visit the Michigan district of a moderate lawmaker who has urged him to sell his proposals more aggressively. Negotiations continue on a pair of bills on Capitol Hill. And while there is cautious optimism about recent progress, no deal had been struck to bridge stark divides between moderates and progressives in the Democratic Party.