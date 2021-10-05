Biden: Senate filibuster change on debt a ‘real possibility’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden Biden says Democrats are considering a change to the Senate’s filibuster rules in order to quickly approve lifting the nation’s debt limit. Biden told reporters late Tuesday at the White House, “It’s a real possibility.” The president off-the-cuff remarks interject a new urgency to an increasingly uncertain situation. Days before an Oct. 18 deadline to act, the Senate is tangled in an dangerous partisan standoff over a vote that’s needed to allow the federal government to continue borrowing or risk defaulting on its already accrued debt load. Republicans are putting up hurdles to the vote.