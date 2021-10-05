Blinken rallies developed world to confront inequality

PARIS (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is calling on the world’s most developed countries to take on and counter widening gaps between the rich and poor. He told the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris on Tuesday that the coronavirus and climate change have exacerbated inequality among and within nations and that action must be taken to reverse the trend. Blinken also said that ending corporate tax avoidance and discrimination against women and minorities is critical to improving global living conditions. Blinken said the Biden administration is committed to addressing the root causes of inequity. His comments come as President Joe Biden is struggling to win congressional approval of major initiatives to do that.