Bribery trial opens for Philadelphia union boss, city leader

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Opening statements are set to start Tuesday in the corruption trial of a powerful Philadelphia labor leader and a city official he allegedly kept on the union payroll. The trial comes two years after federal prosecutors brought a sprawling 116-count indictment against Johnny “Doc” Dougherty, City Council member Bobby Henon and several union members. The indictment accuses them of using illegal means to keep a tight grip on construction jobs in the Philadelphia region. The charges have been split into at least two trials. Dougherty says he expects to walk free. Both he and Henon have pleaded not guilty.