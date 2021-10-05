Fallen Heroes: Firefighters honored at New York State memorial

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Families and fellow firefighters gathered Tuesday at the New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial during an event at the Empire State Plaza to honor the memory and heroism of the brave New Yorkers who lost their lives while performing their duties in fire service.

"The names engraved on the New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial will forever be remembered for self-sacrifice and dedication to community," Governor Kathy Hochul said. "New York is a better place because of their service, and I offer my sincerest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those who are no longer with us. We will never forget."

The names and details of the individuals added this year can be found here.

This year's ceremony honored a total of 45 individuals, including 21 firefighters whose names were engraved on the wall in 2020, when there was no official ceremony due to COVID-19.

With this year's additions, the Fallen Firefighters Memorial now honors 2,620 of New York's firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Fallen Firefighters Memorial, dedicated in 1998, honors the memory and valor of New York's fallen firefighters at the memorial each year. The memorial also pays tribute to more than 100,000 New York State active career and volunteer firefighters who put their lives on the line every day in the name of public safety.