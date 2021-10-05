Fire prevention week continues with tips from local firefighters

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Fire Prevention Week is this week and local firefighters are giving tips for smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms.

The National Fire Protection Association has sponsored fire prevention week for the last 99 years and says the theme this year is to better educate the public about all the sounds that smoke alarms make, what they mean, and how to respond to them.

"Since their introduction nearly 50 years ago, smoke alarms have made the biggest difference in reducing fire deaths," said Johnson City Fire Marshall Bob Blakeslee.

According to the latest NFPA reports, smoke alarms in homes have reduced the risk of dying in fires by more than half. Depending on the version of a smoke alarm in homes means there are different ways people can make sure theirs are working.

"If you have the old-style battery-operated ones still, it's the time of year to change the batteries," Vestal Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Chuck Paffie said. "The newer batteries are a 10-year battery so you can't replace them, you just throw the whole unit away."

Some tips also include testing all smoke alarms monthly to make sure they work and to also know the difference between a smoke alarm and a carbon monoxide alarm. Fire alarms beep three times, while carbon monoxide alarms beep four times.