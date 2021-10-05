Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are scrambling for answers following a 1-3 start. Pittsburgh’s latest setback came in a 27-17 loss to Green Bay. The defeat dropped the Steelers two games behind AFC North rivals Cleveland, Cincinnati and Baltimore a month into the season. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says the team needs to look inward for answers. Pittsburgh welcomes Denver to Heinz Field in Week 5.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles are enduring plenty of growing pains under first-year coach Nick Sirianni and a young coaching staff. It’s uncertain when the lessons they’re learning will translate into wins. After an impressive debut at Atlanta in Week 1, it’s been downhill for Sirianni and his rebuilding team. The Eagles have lost three straight games by an average margin of 12.7 points per game. They’re undisciplined, sloppy and struggling to overcome repeated mistakes. In Sunday’s 42-30 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Eagles had three touchdowns negated by penalties. Those drives ended up producing six points instead of 21.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper hit .309 with 35 homers, led baseball in OPS and is a National League MVP candidate. Zack Wheeler went 14-10 with two shutouts and league highs with 247 strikeouts over 213 1/3 innings pitched. He is a Cy Young candidate. But neither Philadelphia Phillies star will play in October. The Phillies extended their playoff drought to 10 seasons. They did win 82 games and finished with their first winning record since 2011. The Phillies were in the NL East race until the final week of the season.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton says the team has made progress even while finishing last in the NL Central for a third straight season. Pittsburgh’s record of 61-101 was the franchise’s worst since 2010. Shelton says despite the struggles he saw signs of growth from players who will be part of the team’s future. Center fielder Bryan Reynolds earned his first All-Star berth and reliever David Bednar thrived after arriving in an offseason trade with San Diego.

VOORHEES, N.J. (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault is denying accusations that he ever gave players drugs without doctor’s consent. Former Flyers goalie Robin Lehner in a series of tweets says teams give players sedatives and anxiety pills without a doctor’s consent. He referenced the Flyers and Vigneault, who says he has never given players pills. The NHL has reached out to Lehner to set up an interview over his claims. Lehner is currently with the Vegas Golden Knights.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Andy Reid kicked off Homecoming Sunday with a record-setting win in Philadelphia and Tom Brady finished it with one of his own against Bill Belichick in New England. The road to victory was easier for Reid. The 63-year-old coach watched Patrick Mahomes throw five touchdown passes to lead the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs to a 42-30 win over the Eagles. Reid became the first coach in NFL history to win 100 games with two teams, reaching that milestone against his old club. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had to grind out a 19-17 victory over the Patriots that was secured when Nick Folk hit the left upright on a 56-yard field goal in the closing seconds on a rain-soaked night.