Join in on ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ in Binghamton

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Join the movement and fund the future at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Binghamton walk.

The 26th Annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk is presented by Lourdes Hospital. American Cancer Society Senior Development Manager Kristina High said this year's walk will be different than years past.

"It's going to be a little different this year we are not going to have a shotgun start so you can pretty much come at any point and start walking," High said. "We'll have a couple of parking lots full with a great party as a way to fight, celebrate, and unite."

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Binghamton Walk takes place on Oct. 24 at Recreation Park. The walk will begin at 9 a.m.

"We don't have a minimum donation amount to participate," High said. "It's open to the community, it's completely free so you can come day of and check it out and if you decide that you want to sign up there you can but if you want to register in advance you'll find out more about what's going on through communication."

You can sign up for the walk here.

High said whether you're on a team, or even participating solo get family and friends to join you on this walk for a great cause.

"Making Strides is so powerful it's a great way to get together when you're going through something whether you're going through it personally or a family member is going through it just feels like a great community to engage in," High said. "I know I personally got involved many years before I started working for the American Cancer Society because my mom is a survivor and it was always a great day for us."