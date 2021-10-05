Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally set to kick off Friday

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Spiedie Fest will return this Friday at Otsiningo Park for three days of hot air balloons, concerts and spiedies.

Organizers met Tuesday afternoon to go over some final details before the event takes place. They talked about COVID precautions, parking, and plans for Friday's balloon glow.

There is only one COVID precaution that organizer David Pessagno mentioned and it's that they are asking residents to wear masks while riding the shuttle from the parking lot to the event.

"If you need to stay away from people do so, there's plenty of areas to spread out," Pessagno. "The concert area is huge, we have plenty of room in there for everyone that should be attending. If you feel comfortable in a mask wear it, and if you don't, you don't need to at the fest."

Parking will be at SUNY Broome and shuttles will bring people straight to the event. There will also be busses taking students from Binghamton University to the shuttles.

With school in session, organizers are asking people to give themselves more time to get to the event on Friday since there will be a limited amount of busses, and the hopes are for the Barenaked Ladies concert to start after 6 p.m.

"We're asking people to try and get in a little bit early. Give yourself some time to get to the fest," Pessagno said. "The show will probably start as close to 6 p.m. as I can push them, hopefully, it'll be 6:30 p.m. but we'll try to get everyone in before I let them on stage."

There will be no hot air balloons taking off on Friday but following the concert, there will be a balloon glow.

For a full list of events going on at this year's Spiedie Fest, you can go to this link.