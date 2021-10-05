UN envoy visits Yemen for talks with PM, separatists

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Yemen has met with the prime minister of the country’s internationally recognized government in the port city of Aden. The U.N. mission says Hans Grundberg landed in Aden on Tuesday in his first visit to the war-scarred country since taking up his post last month. He met with Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed in Mashiq Palace. Aden serves as interim capital since the civil war erupted seven years ago. They discussed the latest political developments, and the U.N. envoy reiterated the importance of the Riyadh Agreement, which ended the fighting between government forces and United Arab Emirates-backed southern separatists, the mission said.