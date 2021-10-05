Vaccines are here. School’s open. Some parents still agonize

PHOENIX (AP) — A year and a half in, the pandemic is still agonizing families. There’s the exhaustion of worrying about exposure to COVID-19 itself, and the policies at schools and day cares where children spend their time. The spread of the more infectious delta variant, particularly among people who refuse vaccinations, has caused a big increase in infections in children. But there’s also COVID-19 exposures and illnesses — and even minor colds — at schools and day cares that mean children get sent home, forcing parents to scramble for child care. Deciding what’s OK for children to do and what isn’t can feel fraught.