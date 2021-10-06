Aiden Granger – 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

TOWN OF FENTON (WBNG) -- Chenenago Valley sophomore Aiden Granger is in his second year on the varsity soccer team.

"I love playing with the bigger and faster kids," said Granger. "I feel it makes me a better overall player."

Even though he's only a sophomore, he's already making an impact on the team.

"When teams try to prepare against Chenenago Valley, Aiden's at the top of their list," said head coach Ted Hoffman. "That kind of gives a little bit of ease on the defense. We've only given up three goals so far this year."

So far this season, Granger has scored over 20 goals.

"You just go out there and play," said Granger. "Freshman year I was really nervous couldn't go out there and play. This year I've definitely got my confidence up."

Being one of the youngest on the team Granger has eight seniors to look up to but he found a mentor in senior goalie Eric Jewson.

"He just talks you up during games," said Granger. "Never makes you feel down. He's a great player."

"I've played with him since I was really young," said Jewson. "He's a good friend as well as a great teammate."

With two left as a Warrior, Jewson and Coach Hoffman believe that Granger will not only be successful but a great leader for the team.

"Now he's been checking back to the ball and receiving the ball and distributing the ball," said Hoffman. "That just adds to our arsenal. Makes us a little more potent. Other guys are getting involved in the scoring as well."

"He's a great person on and off the field," said Jewson. "He's going to grow into becoming a great leader for this team for as young as he is and as talented as he is."