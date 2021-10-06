Board: Pittsburgh graduate students fell short in union bid

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board has ruled that graduate assistants at the University of Pittsburgh fell short in a 2019 effort to unionize. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that university officials disclosed the ruling involving graduate student employees Tuesday and said that effectively ends the drive to organize assistants who teach, do research and engage in other endeavors. Union organizers, however, say they are appealing. The Steelworkers are also trying to unionize University of Pittsburgh faculty members in a separate campaign. Voting in that effort has begun and is slated to continue through Oct. 12.