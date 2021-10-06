“Gidion’s Knot” is coming to KNOW Theatre, addresses mental health

"Gidion's Knot" is coming to KNOW Theatre this Friday, October 8.

"I see it as a mother and a teacher kind of dividing up responsibility for a tragedy that occurred," said Shirley Goodman, a cast member. "In the process of that, they discover things about themselves, they discover things about the situation..."

"There are topics that come up that I don't think that we talk about often enough that we probably should talk about more," said Qiana Watson, a cast member.

The play does more than just entertain, it also addresses what some may call taboo topics, such as cyber-bullying.

"In my professional life, I'm a therapist. And part of what we talk about really are unaddressed mental health concerns," said Watson. "The topic of mental health, especially as it relates to children, is very stigmatized."

Cast member Goodman is a teacher and said the play's mission drew her to partake in the production.

"Talking about these issues outside of school is really, really important," she said. "So we can have all the programs we want, but there has to be some carry over into the community."

In addressing the community, both mentioned the medium's effectiveness to present the taboo topics.

"Performance art allows you to be transported into a different space," said Watson. "You are connected but also disconnected enough that it's not necessary personal even if some of the topics that are covered resonate with you. It still keeps enough distance that you're able to think critically about it.