Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s confidence in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger remains strong despite a 1-3 start. Tomlin says the 39-year-old Roethlisberger is “absolutely” the right quarterback for the Steelers. Roethlisberger has struggled with accuracy at times this season and has thrown as many interceptions as touchdowns. Tomlin says Roethlisberger is dealing with a hip injury that could limit his practice time ahead of a visit from Denver in Week 5.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jonathan Gannon knows he needs to figure things out soon. The Philadelphia Eagles’ first-year defensive coordinator presides over a unit that has allowed 851 yards and 76 points in a two-game span, excluding a touchdown Dallas scored on an interception return. After a promising first two games, in which the Eagles allowed just 23 points to the Falcons and 49ers, Philadelphia is quickly sinking in league defensive rankings. The Eagles are 23rd in points allowed, 31st against the run, 27th in third-down percentage, tied for 26th in red-zone success, and tied for 28th in first downs allowed per game.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Ben Cherington says he is seeing signs of improvement at the major-league level. The Pirates finished in last place in the NL Central for a third straight season while the organization focused on restocking talent at the minor league level. Cherington says the team’s relentlessness and 13-12 record over the final 25 games offered proof manager Derek Shelton’s message is getting through.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 11 Michigan State is off to its fastest start since its 2015 playoff season thanks in part to the addition of 20 transfers. Football Bowl Subdivision rushing leader Kenneth Walker arrived from Wake Forest and has helped the Spartans take a giant step forward after going 2-5 last year. No. 4 Penn State is another unbeaten Big Ten team to bounce back from a losing season by getting big contributions from players who began their college careers elsewhere. Former Temple defensive end Arnold Ebiketie heads the list of transfers producing results for Penn State.