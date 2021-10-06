Video; Johnson City police need your help in Red Roof Inn motorcycle theft case

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police Department is asking the public for assistance with an investigation into a motorcycle theft.

The police department posted on its Facebook page a video of a box truck pulling into the Red Roof Inn parking lot. They said it appears that the truck was covered with black fabric cloth.

Four people get out of the truck and take a blue/purple 1995 Yamaha Motorcycle from the parking lot.

Police said the theft occurred on Sept. 27. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department on Facebook or by calling 607-235-8583. Tips can be confidential.