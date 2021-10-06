Roethlisberger: ‘I’m not giving up on this season’

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says he knows he needs to play better to help the team snap a three-game losing streak. Roethlisberger is ranked 27th in the league in quarterback rating and has thrown as many interceptions as touchdowns. The 18-year-veteran also is dealing with a hip injury suffered in a loss to Green Bay. Roethlisberger says he is not quitting on the season and believes the accuracy issues he’s dealing with are fixable. The 1-3 Steelers host the 3-1 Broncos at Heinz Field in Week 5.