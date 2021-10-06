Strong earthquake in southwest Pakistan kills at least 11

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A powerful earthquake has shaken a remote mountainous part of southwestern Pakistan that is dotted with coal mines and mud houses. At least 11 people were killed and more than 200 injured in the quake that collapsed at least one mine and many houses. A local official says rescue efforts are underway but just reaching the remote hardest-hit areas will take time and the toll is expected to rise. The 5.7 magnitude quake struck early Thursday after many workers had already entered the coal mines. The epicenter was about 8 miles north-northeast of Harnai in Baluchistan province and about 60 miles from the provincial capital, Quetta.