Unseasonably mild weather continues

Tonight: variable clouds and continued mild. Areas of fog. Wide range in temperatures. Low: 43-60

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

We continue to be stuck in a broken-record pattern; nearly the same thing day after day. Clouds, some limited sun, clouds some limited sun. Expect more of the same through the overnight and Thursday. Most of the time will be rain-free with lows in the 50s. Places well northeast and east of Binghamton will be in the 40s.

Temperatures remain above average through Friday and drop back a bit closer to average this weekend.