WBNG -- Here are the high school scores from around the Southern Tier and Section IV for Wednesday night:

Girls' Soccer

Bainbridge-Guilford - 1, Unadilla Valley - 10

Susquehanna Valley - 3, Windsor - 2

Boys' Soccer

Cooperstown - 3, Poland - 2

Madison - 4, Oxford - 1

Greene - 4, Afton/Harpursville - 0

Field Hockey

Deposit/Hancock - 2, Newark Valley - 4

Afton/Harpursville - 2, Greene - 0

Walton - 1, Sidney - 8