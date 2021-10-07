18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities say 18 former NBA players have been charged with allegedly pocketing $2.5 million illegally by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan. U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss told a news conference Thursday that the defendants’ playbook involved fraud and deception. An indictment in Manhattan federal court said the ex-players and one of their spouses engaged in a widespread scheme to defraud the plan by submitting false and fraudulent claims for reimbursement of medical and dental expenses that were never incurred. The list of those charged include Tony Allen, Glen Davis and Sebastian Telfair.