Alice’s Wonderland: The Art of Alice Hudson to open at Chenango Historical Society

NORWICH (WBNG) -- A new art exhibit will open this weekend at the Chenango county historical society museum in Norwich, The exhibit titled 'Alice's wonderlands: The Art of Alice Hudson'.



It will feature many of the artist's pieces including puppets, doll houses, and 'floppies' which she created up until her death in 2013.



Hudson as born near buffalo in the early 1900's, but eventually moved to the city of Norwich, where she spent the last third of her life.



Executive director of the museum Jessica Moquin says her pieces can only be described as 'small sculptures.

"They really are very detailed and they really are very ornate and they are very whimsical and Alice had what her daughter termed 'creative compulsive disorder' because Alice just couldn't stop creating where she found objects and repurposed material and she recycled and upcycled whatever she could find to be creative," she said.

The exhibit opens this weekend as the New York state 'Pathways Through History' weekend also kicks off.



Moquin says if you don't have time to see it this weekend, there will be a plethora of events surrounding Hudson and her artwork in the coming months. For more information you can visit the Chenango County Historical Society's website here.