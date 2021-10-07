Binghamton to hold public discussion for Stadium District Master Plan

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The City of Binghamton will hold a public discussion on Oct. 7 to get input and ideas for the Stadium District Master Plan.

The City has already received a grant from Empire State Development for $50,000 for a revitalization plan in the Stadium District of downtown.

Executive Assistant to the Mayor Jared Kraham has led this project and says he wants this district to be like those of other big cities.

"What we don't have in Binghamton is a really vibrant stadium district that has a walkable downtown area, a lot of restaurants, and a lot of businesses and housing that support economic activity in the stadium district year-round," Kraham said.

The City says aside from new housing projects for the area, restaurants and nightlife are top priorities.

"We want more bars, taverns, and restaurants to be a part of this district where folks can come park once, they can go to dinner, go to a game and enjoy nightlife all in one part of the city," Kraham said.

One of the major proponents of the plan is the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and owner John Hughes who says everything is on the table when it comes to the revitalization of the area.

"The things we would like to see down there are safer areas of town, more open green space, shops, restaurants, and things like that where people can come down and enjoy themselves before or after the game," Hughes said.

The public discussion is scheduled for Oct. 7 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Decker room at the Broome County Library.