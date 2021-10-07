Gillibrand: Debt ceiling debate example of Republicans hindering federal government

(WBNG) -- One of the U.S. senators from New York told 12 News she's not happy with the way the debt ceiling conversations have played out.

Senate Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand said her Republican colleagues were purposefully dragging their feet and obstructing talks to raise the debt ceiling. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced Thursday lawmakers had reached a deal to raise the ceiling by $480B.

Gillibrand said without this agreement, the U.S. would have defaulted on its debts, sending its credit rating plummeting and potentially putting the country's economy in jeopardy.

She said the growing U.S. debt isn't a recent problem either, and she placed some of the blame on the previous administration.

"97% of the debt we are voting on was accrued prior to the Biden administration, especially including Trump's $1.5T in tax cuts which were not paid for," Gillibrand said.

The deal that was finally struck will raise the federal debt limit through December 3, the same day the government's funding will expire.

Many lawmakers have complained about the short-term deals, arguing it would be better to not have to have this same debate all over again in less than two months.