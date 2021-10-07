Haley, Scott, Rubio advising group pushing for GOP diversity

A group intent on expanding Republican power across state-level offices is rolling out a national effort to diversify and broaden the GOP, with an advisory council headed up by a number of possible future presidential hopefuls. The Republican State Leadership Committee on Thursday is launching its “Right Leaders Network.” The group told The Associated Press it aims to elect more women and “candidates from communities of color and diverse backgrounds.” The effort also aims to use former state-level politicians, now in higher office, to serve as mentors for up-and-coming GOP leaders. That’s part of the reason for its advisory council, whose leadership includes Sens. Marco Rubio and Tim Scott, as well as former U.N. Ambassador and ex-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.