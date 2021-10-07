Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says he knows he needs to play better to help the team snap a three-game losing streak. Roethlisberger is ranked 27th in the league in quarterback rating and has thrown as many interceptions as touchdowns. The 18-year-veteran also is dealing with a hip injury suffered in a loss to Green Bay. Roethlisberger says he is not quitting on the season and believes the accuracy issues he’s dealing with are fixable. The 1-3 Steelers host the 3-1 Broncos at Heinz Field in Week 5.

ATLANTA (AP) — The ACC is poised to add to its already impressive list of NFL quarterbacks. Pitt’s Kenny Pickett has emerged as a Heisman Trophy candidate while leading the nation’s top-scoring offense. Pickett has thrown 19 TD passes with only one interception. He ranks second in the nation in passing efficiency. Pickett, North Carolina’s Sam Howell and Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong could headline the next wave of ACC quarterbacks in the NFL. The ACC leads all other conferences in the NFL quarterback derby. Nine NFL quarterbacks with at least one start this season are from ACC schools. That’s the most of any conference.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State coach James Franklin has always liked to use a lot of running backs and he’d like to see one assert himself eventually this year. Not only would more big plays in the running game help balance out the No. 4 Nittany Lions’ offense, they’d certainly come in handy against No. 3 Iowa’s hard-nosed defense on Saturday. Penn State will head to Iowa City with four backs — Noah Cain, Keyvone Lee, John Lovett and Devyn Ford —who’ve split reps with mixed results. The Nittany Lions rank 11th in the Big Ten and 93rd in the country in rushing. Although they’re coming off their best outing of the season, they’ve managed just 132.6 rushing yards per game.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio says quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has a chance to practice Thursday after leaving the game against Baltimore with a concussion. Fangio says Bridgewater is improving and was cleared to lift weights with the team and attend meetings. Backup Drew Lock ran the offense at practice Wednesday as the Broncos prepared for their game this weekend at Pittsburgh. Coach Mike Tomlin says his team is preparing to face Bridgewater when the Steelers host the Broncos.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The newest professional athletes to settle in Philadelphia are on the roster for Major League Wrestling. MLW is set to make its major cable debut on Thursday night. MLW CEO Court Bauer called the shots behind the scenes for the TV taping for a roster that includes wrestling veterans from The Blue Meanie and Savio Vega, to Jacob Fatu and Alexander Hammerstone. MLW taped television matches at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia that will air this week and beyond. MLW is trying to find its way in a crowded wrestling market that already includes promotions AEW and WWE.